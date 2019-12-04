Flexible Six Pack Tickets Now Available For Cleveland Indians Games

The Cleveland Indians announced an exciting new promotion on Monday for the 2020 season. The Tribe is offering a flexible six pack that will allow fans to pick the six games they want to attend based on the 2020 promotional season.

Available games are divided into six groups, and fans can select one game from each group. Games include Friday, Saturday, Sunday and day games. The games also include the most popular promotional dates, firework nights, dollar dog night, and promotional items like bobbleheads and jerseys.

Tribe Six Pack options include the following 2020 dates:

• Sunday, March 29 vs. Detroit (Opening Weekend)

• Friday, May 1 vs. San Francisco (Sugardale dollar dogs)

• Friday, May 15 vs. Minnesota (promotional item, fireworks, Sugardale dollar dogs)

• Saturday, July 2 vs. Houston (promotional item)

• Saturday, August 15 vs. Seattle (jersey or bobblehead, Rock n’ Blast)

• Friday, August 28 vs. New York-AL (fireworks, Sugardale dollar dogs)

See more information here.