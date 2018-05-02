Camila Cabello Opens Up About Living With OCD

Everything seems to be going right for Camila Cabello. Her solo career is booming, she's getting ready for a world tour with Taylor Swift, and she's the cover girl of this months Cosmopolitan UK. And while this is an amazing time in her life, the singer has openly used her platform to talk about something she struggles with on a daily basis, obsessive-compulsive disorder.

"OCD is weird," she told the magazine. "I laugh about it now. Everybody has different ways of handling stress. And, for me, if I get really stressed thinking about something, I'll start to have the same thought over and over again, and no matter how many times I get to the resolution, I feel like something bad is about to happen if I don't keep thinking about it."

For Cabello, learning more about the disease and having support from her friends and family are what help her control her intrusive thoughts.

"I feel so much more in control of it now," she told Cosmo. "I'll ask my mom a question for the fourth time and she'll be like, 'That's OCD. You've got to let it go.'"

Camilla encourages others who struggle with OCD to talk about it openly, and seek help from professionals, family, and friends.