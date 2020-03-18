Is It Really Safe To Order Take Out?

I was sitting in a drive-thru line on Saturday night patiently waiting for my cheeseburger and fries when I had this crippling thought.

Should I be eating food handled by other people right now?

While it may seem "extra precautious," we have been told multiple times to... BE EXTRA PRECAUTIOUS! With social distancing, no gatherings of 10 or more, not being allowed to physically sit in restaurants, is it really safe to be ordering take out or going through the drive-thru?

According to the Huffington Post, there is no evidence that coronavirus can be passed through food, but that still doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a few precautions before placing your take out order.

Stick with restaurants you know and trust – It’s important to be familiar with the place you’re ordering from, so you know whether or not you can trust them, and feel okay about their sanitation practices.

– It’s important to be familiar with the place you’re ordering from, so you know whether or not you can trust them, and feel okay about their sanitation practices. Check their history – Do a little research and find out a restaurant’s health inspection reports to see how well they do with hygiene and safety.

– Do a little research and find out a restaurant’s health inspection reports to see how well they do with hygiene and safety. Make sure food is fresh – Exposing yourself to bacteria isn’t good for the immune system so be careful before you eat your food. Make sure it’s still hot. Food at room temperature can cause bacteria to grow.

– Exposing yourself to bacteria isn’t good for the immune system so be careful before you eat your food. Make sure it’s still hot. Food at room temperature can cause bacteria to grow. Be conscious of containers – Experts suggest taking precautions when opening containers, like using gloves, since you don’t know who touched them and whether they were carrying the virus.

– Experts suggest taking precautions when opening containers, like using gloves, since you don’t know who touched them and whether they were carrying the virus. Limit human contact – Try not to come in physical contact with the person handling your food. If it’s a delivery guy, ask them to leave the food at the door in order to stick with social distancing.

– Try not to come in physical contact with the person handling your food. If it’s a delivery guy, ask them to leave the food at the door in order to stick with social distancing. Make cooking at home a priority – At the end of the day, cooking food yourself is the safest option so try to do it as much as possible.

So keep calm and Chick-Fil-A on... but also... maybe learn how to cook.