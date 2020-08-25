Carol Baskin In Talks To Join "Dancing With The Stars"

Are we still watching "Dancing With The Stars?"

If you answered no (like me), there might be one contestant this season that makes you want to watch. Kind of like a car crash you can't look away from...

Sources tell E! News that the tiger mama herself, Carole Baskin, is in talks with producers to be compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Apparently, so is "Selling Sunset" star, Chrishell Stause.

Here are some other familiar faces that will be dancing this season...

Former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean

We won't know for sure who's competing until the celebrity cast is revealed on "Good Morning America" on September 2nd. “Dancing With The Stars” season 29 premieres on September 14th at 8pm ET on ABC.