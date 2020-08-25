Carol Baskin In Talks To Join "Dancing With The Stars"
Imagine all the tiger themed dances...
Are we still watching "Dancing With The Stars?"
If you answered no (like me), there might be one contestant this season that makes you want to watch. Kind of like a car crash you can't look away from...
Sources tell E! News that the tiger mama herself, Carole Baskin, is in talks with producers to be compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
Apparently, so is "Selling Sunset" star, Chrishell Stause.
Ok it’s Monday, but we’ve GOT this!! You guys are always SO amazing and sweet in my comments -I wish I could reply to every one of you. You have no idea how much I appreciate it. But I want to help spread the love! ----Try leaving a compliment for someone in my mentions. Yes a stranger! You never know who might really need it. Xoxo!! --: @simplybeautiful.photography #positivevibes #mondaymotivation
Here are some other familiar faces that will be dancing this season...
Former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe
This is me, preparing myself for my interview catch up with my man @chrisbharrison after tonight’s episode. I’ve went back and forth on wanting to watch, but because of the support I have here, I’m going to. It will be emotional, and I think really hard. But I’m hoping to be able to look at it with gratitude, talk through it, and know there are worse things going on in the world than re airing my season. Plus the ending with J is my favorite part. ❤️ Will you guys watch with us? #TheBachelorgoat #thebachelorette
Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean
#dancedad. Second day of the convention and daddy is taking a dance class from @sir_twitch_alot.
We won't know for sure who's competing until the celebrity cast is revealed on "Good Morning America" on September 2nd. “Dancing With The Stars” season 29 premieres on September 14th at 8pm ET on ABC.