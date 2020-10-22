The Cavs Team Up With Greater Cleveland Food Bank To Feed 1,000 Families
Friday, October 23rd
October 22, 2020
The Cavs and The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will host a food distribution for 1,000 families at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Friday, Oct. 23rd. Registration is currently open at cavsfeedcle.com.
WHO:
Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, President of Business Operations Nic Barlage, business staff, mascot and entertainment team members
Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha and volunteers
1,000 Cleveland-area families
WHAT:
Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and President of Business Operations Nic Barlage will be among volunteers from the Cavs organization who will work hand-in-hand with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and their President and CEO Kristin Warzocha to hand out boxes of food to local families in need on Friday. The Cavs and the Food Bank expect to provide provisions to 1,000 total families through a drive-by food distribution at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Each preregistered family will receive a box of fresh produce to help them sustain during this current challenging societal climate. Appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Registration is open for families to sign up to participate on Friday, and can be found at CavsFeedCle.com.
The volunteers from the Cavs and the Food Bank will also hand out PPE (personal protective equipment) packs to each family receiving food. Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce has provided 4,000 total packs, so each family will receive four to take home.
The food distribution is part of a long-standing partnership between the Cavs and the Food Bank, as well as a continuation of the Cavs efforts to help those in need during the pandemic. Collectively, the Cavs/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization has funded over 1 million meals to be available for those in need through multiple agencies across our region, including personal donations from Coach Bickerstaff and multiple players, as well as from the Cavs, Monsters and Canton Charge.
Friday’s food disbursement is among several events hosted by the Cavs as part of Team Up For Change, a virtual summit and week of local engagement activities focused on racial equality and social justice.
WHEN:
Friday, October 23rd
Media Availability: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
E.6th and Eagle (corner of Gateway Plaza)