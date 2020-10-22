The Cavs Team Up With Greater Cleveland Food Bank To Feed 1,000 Families

WHAT:

Head Coach

J.B. Bickerstaff

and President of Business Operations

Nic Barlage

will be among volunteers from the Cavs organization who will work hand-in-hand with the

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

and their President and CEO

Kristin Warzocha

to hand out boxes of food to local families in need on Friday. The Cavs and the Food Bank expect to

provide provisions to 1,000 total families through a drive-by food distribution at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Each preregistered family will receive a box of fresh produce to help them sustain during this current challenging societal climate. Appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Registration is open for families to sign up to participate on Friday, and can be found at

CavsFeedCle.com

.