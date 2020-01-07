Cedar Point Raises Price For 2020 Gold Pass

Your chance to snag a discounted Cedar Point Gold Pass for 2020 is officially over. The passes were being sold for $99 up until yesterday. Gold Passes are now being sold for $129.

-- It's your LAST CHANCE to get a 2020 Gold Pass for just $99. Tonight at midnight, prices will go up! --



For just just $99 get:

-- Unlimited visits to Cedar Point

-- Unlimited visits to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

-- FREE parking



Go to https://t.co/U8g84lEiUi today! pic.twitter.com/XfvjWer8m4 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) January 5, 2020

The Gold Pass includs unlimited admission to the park and to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Gold Pass holders have the opportunity to gain “Golden Entry,” giving them access to the rides 30 minutes before the park opens. You also snag free parking!

