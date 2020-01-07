Cedar Point Raises Price For 2020 Gold Pass

The prices are now $129 per Gold Pass

January 7, 2020
Morgan
© Cedar Point
Categories: 
Entertainment
Local

Your chance to snag a discounted Cedar Point Gold Pass for 2020 is officially over. The passes were being sold for $99 up until yesterday. Gold Passes are now being sold for $129.

The Gold Pass includs unlimited admission to the park and to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Gold Pass holders have the opportunity to gain “Golden Entry,” giving them access to the rides 30 minutes before the park opens. You also snag free parking!

See more deals here.

Tags: 
Cedar Point
Entertainment
local