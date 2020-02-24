LISTEN: How To Win Cedar Point's 'Ticket of a Lifetime'

This morning we spoke with Tony Clark, the Director of Communications for Cedar Point Amusement Park, about how you can win the 'Ticket of a Lifetime' sweepstakes.

With Cedar Point celebrating the 150th anniversary, the park is awarding 150 people with a golden ticket, giving guests free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, plus free parking for the rest of their lives. Not only will there be 150 winners, those winners will get 3 passes for family and friends.

Listen to our full interview with Tony Clark to find out how YOU can win the 'Ticket of a Lifetime.'