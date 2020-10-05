The Cleveland Browns Are 3-1 For The First Time Since 2001

WHAT. A. GAME.

The Browns pulled out a victory on what was a rollercoaster of a game yesterday against the Dallas Cowboys. With the final score being 49-38, there were a few moments the Browns almost BLEW IT. But with Baker Mayfield's 19 completions, Odell Beckham Junior's three touchdowns, and two Dallas turnovers that led to 14 points, this is a Browns team we haven't seen in quite some time. And, it's fun to watch.

The last time the Browns were 3-1 was in 2001, and when asked, Mayfield said he didn't care.

Baker Mayfield doesn't care when the last time the Browns were 3-1. --#OUDNA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/t9FzVDcrID — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 4, 2020

The Browns are at home this Sunday to play the Colts at 4:25 pm.