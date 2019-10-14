Browns Fans Furious After Yesterday's Loss

What a wild ride that was....

October 14, 2019
Morgan

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday 32-28 in an emotional rollercoaster of a game.

Dropped passes, terrible officiating, and questionable playcalls were all mixed together to dish out the Browns fourth loss of the season. They are now 2-4 and have gone 0-3 at home.

So naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it.

And here come the Freddie Kitchens memes...

Better luck next time, Brownies.

