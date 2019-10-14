Browns Fans Furious After Yesterday's Loss
What a wild ride that was....
The Cleveland Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday 32-28 in an emotional rollercoaster of a game.
Dropped passes, terrible officiating, and questionable playcalls were all mixed together to dish out the Browns fourth loss of the season. They are now 2-4 and have gone 0-3 at home.
So naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it.
Just rewatched @Browns game.— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 13, 2019
I hate excuses but I also have to keep it real
-the back to back penalties in the 3rd quarter on a big Odell catch with “ineligible downfield”
-the next play blindside block call on Jarvis
Put bluntly. Cannot be more horribly officiated. Awful calls
Me driving 2.5 hours to Cleveland for Browns home games thinking that they are gonna actually win pic.twitter.com/xb7h6MWgsj— Zach Teaff (@Tach_Zeaff) October 13, 2019
Cleveland Browns lost to NSYNC - hate to see it. https://t.co/lJM4gYft5y— Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) October 14, 2019
We’ve all been here before and we’ll be here again. Regardless, Go Browns!! Cleveland vs. the world #Browns pic.twitter.com/VZ5XrLJZbO— Luke Habosky (@lukeslytalker22) October 13, 2019
And here come the Freddie Kitchens memes...
Freddie Kitchens pic.twitter.com/mVAzw83fKj— vin (@Agosta14) October 13, 2019
Freddie Kitchens brain when the Browns are in the red zone pic.twitter.com/GQnQufLAlD— JOSH ALLEN MVP (@eggsixles) October 13, 2019
Freddie Kitchens trying to figure out how to call a passing play that doesn’t go 20+ yards downfield pic.twitter.com/AhidBpVCyc— Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 8, 2019
Better luck next time, Brownies.