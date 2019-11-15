Myles Garrett Ejected From Game After Brawl

This is ugly.

November 15, 2019
Myles Garrett was ejected from the game against the Steelers with 8 seconds left after hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. 

After the game, Garrett said, "I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it."  He also said he should not have let it escalate to the point that it did.

"I win to win," he said. "I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in 8 seconds.  We played a hell of a game on defense.  Offense came out firing and we held it down from there on. What we did on the field of play for the rest of the game, for the first 59 minutes, that shouldn't go unnoticed."

While the Browns came out with a win on the field, this can't help but to feel like a huge loss for the Cleveland Browns because Garrett will most likely be suspended.

SMH, Browns.

