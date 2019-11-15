Myles Garrett Ejected From Game After Brawl

Myles Garrett was ejected from the game against the Steelers with 8 seconds left after hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.

After the game, Garrett said, "I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it." He also said he should not have let it escalate to the point that it did.

"I win to win," he said. "I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in 8 seconds. We played a hell of a game on defense. Offense came out firing and we held it down from there on. What we did on the field of play for the rest of the game, for the first 59 minutes, that shouldn't go unnoticed."

While the Browns came out with a win on the field, this can't help but to feel like a huge loss for the Cleveland Browns because Garrett will most likely be suspended.

He’s done for the rest of the year — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 15, 2019

Do I condone what happened in that #Steelers #Browns fight? Not AT ALL. But Mason Rudolph should NOT have responded to the Roughing the way he did. That started the entire chain reaction of that fight. Big Ben would've just taken it and dealt with it. But Garrett is in DEEP sh*t — Hayden Flanders (@HFlandersNP) November 15, 2019

Garrett is done. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 15, 2019

“One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a sports field”



“This is barbaric that’s what this is”



Garrett done for awhile



Browns can’t even win without a MAJOR gaffe — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) November 15, 2019

I’ve never seen anything close to what Myles Garrett just did. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 15, 2019

SMH, Browns.