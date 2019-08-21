Baker Mayfield Has "Zero" Regret For Planting OU Flag At Ohio State

Baker Mayfield has fully embraced the Cleveland way of life.

You live and die by your Browns, your blood runs orange and brown, and you have an unrivaled amount of pride for your city.

But one question a lot of Ohio natives still have for Baker Mayfield.... how does he feel NOW about planting that OU flag right in the middle of Ohio Stadium now that he is a "Clevelander"?

Video of Baker Mayfield Plants OU Flag

To answer your question bluntly, he's unremorseful. The quarterback talked about the flag incident as he graced the cover of GQ magazine.

“A lot of things I do are orchestrated, but things like [that], in the moment, emotionally, I'm just being me,” he remembers. “I worked so hard to beat them after they beat us at home the year before that I was so excited and overcome with emotion that one thing led to another. But a lot of Ohio people didn't like me after that one.”

Mayfield did end up apologizing (mostly because higher ups at OU strongly encouraged him to), but was it sincere? When asked how heartfelt that apology was, “Zero,” was the answer. “Zero. Absolutely not.”

He rounded up that converstaion with ... “Which might hurt some Ohio fans' feelings,” he says. “But I think we're all good now.”

I think we can all agree that we are in fact, all good.

Because as we have learned, that's just who Baker Mayfield is. He's passionate for his team, which is what we want anyway.

You can read Baker's full GQ interview here.