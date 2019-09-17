Cleveland Browns Recreate FRIENDS Theme Song

This is the best thing you will see all day

September 17, 2019
Hot off a Browns victory against the New York Jets last night, the Browns were feeling pretty friendly.

A crew of Cleveland Browns recreated the FRIENDS theme song and it is just as great as you think it would be.

The video stars Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward, and JC Tretter.

And nothing on the internet will ever top this video.

