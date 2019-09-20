Muni Lot To Open At 2 pm For Sunday Night Browns Game

Sunday Night Football is coming to Cleveland. And while we are used to our tailgates starting at 4:30 am to be ready for the game by one, this later start time means our tailgating also has a later start time.

The Muni Lot will not open until 2 pm this Sunday as the Browns take on the Rams at 8:20 pm.

Police said they are not allowing cars to line up ahead of time on South Marginal Road or the Shoreway.

"When they do that, first of all, you can't get a fire truck in, if there's an emergency. You can't get the police or EMS in, if there's an emergency. We're always concerned about that," Lt. Gordon Holmes said to Fox 8.

As you can imagine, a lot of Browns fans aren't thrilled about the new time slot.

City of Cleveland is doing everything possible to forever ruin the Muni Lot tailgate experience #GoBrowns — Dustin Russell (@WoahItsDustin) September 20, 2019

How about you open it early, actually follow through on not letting people save spaces and learn how to deal with the pedestrian traffic from the muni lot to the stadium. It was a standstill while some idiots walked against the flow back to the muni lot and police just watched. — Katy Burns (@falcon13af) September 20, 2019

The Muni lot is now Area 51. — C.G. Brooks (@CGBrooks4) September 20, 2019

To tell the truth. Good decision. I haven't been to a game in 10 years. Just watch at home. No $10 beers, or hotdogs. No parking cost. Don't have to wait in line to pee. No fights, can pause it when I like, replay. I don't know how many from the Muni lot even get home. — Bill (@brownsfan90) September 20, 2019

What do you think... is this a good or bad look for the Muni Lot to set these rules?