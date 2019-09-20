Muni Lot To Open At 2 pm For Sunday Night Browns Game

And Cleveland has some THOUGHTS!

September 20, 2019
Sunday Night Football is coming to Cleveland. And while we are used to our tailgates starting at 4:30 am to be ready for the game by one, this later start time means our tailgating also has a later start time.

The Muni Lot will not open until 2 pm this Sunday as the Browns take on the Rams at 8:20 pm.

Police said they are not allowing cars to line up ahead of time on South Marginal Road or the Shoreway.

"When they do that, first of all, you can't get a fire truck in, if there's an emergency. You can't get the police or EMS in, if there's an emergency. We're always concerned about that," Lt. Gordon Holmes said to Fox 8.

As you can imagine, a lot of Browns fans aren't thrilled about the new time slot.

What do you think... is this a good or bad look for the Muni Lot to set these rules?

