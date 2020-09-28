Women Make NFL History At Browns Game

For the first time in NFL history, women coaches were on both sidelines in addition to a woman referee on the field in a regular season game.

Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for the Browns, while Jennifer King is currently Washington’s full-year intern. Sarah Thomas served as one of the game’s referees.

Making history --



Today's game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official.#WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/MlTOWHACXM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020

Speaking to 3News Jim Donovan in February, Brownson said, "It's an awesome thing to see. I'm going to come in contact with hundreds of people in my time here...I'm going to leave a good impression on them, and in a couple of years when they go to another organization, they're going to be able to say, 'We had a female as a part of our organization. It was a really good thing.' That's going to be this branch effect that happens."