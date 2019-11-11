Browns Win First Home Game Against Bills

A win is a win, right Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns won their first game at home yesterday against the Buffalo Bills 19-16.

“We never gave up. That’s in our character. Just keep battling, and although, things might not go our way, its has to turn,” WR Rashard Higgins said after the game. Higgins scored the winning touchdown in the 4th quarter yesterday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield felt good about the improvements, but said the team could still do better.

"We still didn’t play perfect by any means. We can still learn from the film, move forward and improve. Having a tight victory against a great team is something that we needed, especially at home. Kind of getting the monkey off our back with that one. The first win at home in Game 9 isn’t something that usually happens, but it can get us going from here.”

The Browns are on a short week and will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at home this Thursday at 8:20 pm.