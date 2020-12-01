Cleveland Cavaliers Say Goodbye To Tristan Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers are saying goodbye to Tristan Thompson. The team took to social media to salute the center who played with the team for nine seasons.

“Tristan Thompson represented the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland with the utmost grace and class during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio," the Cavs wrote in their official statement. "Tristan embodied everything a franchise would want in a player during his time as a Cavalier. He became a champion, a mentor and a great community partner through his selfless acts off the basketball court. Affectionately recognized for his durability, competitive spirit and determination, Tristan was an integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips, culminating in the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship in 2016. We thank Tristan and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has earned a place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever.”

Thompson had a few parting words himself.

"Cleveland will forever be embedded in my heart and I will always cherish the countless amount of memories I’ve made over the last 10 seasons. From getting drafted, to 4 straight Finals appearances, to winning the 2016 NBA Championship and bringing a well-deserved ring to the city of Cleveland. I’d like to thank everyone in Cleveland who was a part of my journey including everyone who works at the Q that helped make my family feel at home every game.

The grit and toughness that I developed playing for a city like Cleveland will forever be instilled in me. To the city of Boston! To say it’s an honor to wear the green and white is an understatement! I can’t wait to get to work!!!!"

Earlier this month, Thompson agreed to a two-year-deal with the Boston Celtics worth a reported $19 million.