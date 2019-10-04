Cavaliers Introduce New Ticket Subscription

Theres a new way you can see the Cavs for as little as $4.08 per game.

At its core, you can attend as many home games as you like for one monthly price. Think of it this way, it's a Netflix for Cavs games.

The monthly plan is not a season-tciket plan. It's much more basic, you’re guaranteed a ticket to as many games in a given month as long as you reserve your seat at least 24 hours before tip-off.

You can also cancel without any long-term commitment.

Now let's get to the moment you've all been waiting for... pirces! The Cavs Monthly Pass is being sold for $89 a month for a seat in the lower bowl, or $49 a month for a seat in the Loudville upper bowl.

When you do the math (which... who likes math...) you could be scoring tickets for as low as $4.08 per game. And even better, no games are blacked out!

Like most subscriptions, the plan renews automatically unless you cancel at least five days prior to the start of the next month.

You better hurry, a deal like this WILL NOT last.