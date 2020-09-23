Cleveland Indians Clinch Playoff Spot After Walkoff Win
September 23, 2020
José Ramírez for the win... literally.
The Cleveland Indians beat the White Sox in epic fashion. Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.
José Ramírez is the American League MVP.
We will not be taking questions at this time.
This will be the fourth time the Indians make a playoff appearance in five years.
Just the beginning.
Here's to baseball in October, and Ramírez strengthening his case for the AL MVP award.