Cleveland Indians Clinch Playoff Spot After Walkoff Win

José Ramírez for the win... literally.

The Cleveland Indians beat the White Sox in epic fashion. Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

José Ramírez is the American League MVP.



We will not be taking questions at this time.#OurTribe | #JRaMVP pic.twitter.com/QAySe6MEoE — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 23, 2020

This will be the fourth time the Indians make a playoff appearance in five years.

Here's to baseball in October, and Ramírez strengthening his case for the AL MVP award.