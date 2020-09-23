Cleveland Indians Clinch Playoff Spot After Walkoff Win

Jose Ramirez for the win... literally.

September 23, 2020
Morgan
Cleveland Indians

Getty Images David Maxwell / Stringer

Categories: 
Local
Sports

José Ramírez for the win... literally.

The Cleveland Indians beat the White Sox in epic fashion. Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

This will be the fourth time the Indians make a playoff appearance in five years.

Here's to baseball in October, and Ramírez strengthening his case for the AL MVP award.

Tags: 
sports
cleveland
local
Newsletter