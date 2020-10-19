'Wild Winter Lights' Coming Back To Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced the return of Wild Winter Lights!

The festivities will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you will still be able to see over a million holiday lights, live music, a 50-foot tree, costumed characters, and get photos with Santa Claus. To accomodate social distancing guidelines, participants can choose to walk or drive through the park. If you are walking, face coverings will be expected. Face coverings for those staying in their cars are not necessary, however, are encouraged when speaking to zoo employees.

The event runs 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and the drive-thru option is also available on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event kicks off Nov. 17th and lasts until Jan. 3. Tickets are $18.50 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Drive-thru tickets are $54 per car for members and $60 for non-member.

See more information here.