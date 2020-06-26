Asian Lantern Festival Returning To The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

With so many of our favorite summer activities being shutdown due to COVID this year, we are more than excited that the Asian Lantern Festival will be making it's return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

There will be social distancing protocols put in place to make the experience safe and healthy for everyone. There will be one-way directional flow, handwashing stations and frequent sanitation. They also strongly reccomend advance reservations, as a limited number of tickets will be made available each night of the festival to allow for social distancing. Facial coverings are encouraged but not required.

In a press release, the zoo said “In the special event’s third year, Asian Lantern Festival returns bigger than ever with more than 70 never-before-seen lantern displays, new acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage, interactive experiences and culturally-inspired cuisine."

The festival starts July 8th and will run from Wednesday through Sunday nights weekly, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

You can get advanced tickets here.