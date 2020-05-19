Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Drive-Thru Event

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced they will be offering a limited-time, drive-thru event so guests can still visit despite the coronavirus.

According to Fox 8,

"On Tuesday, the zoo announced “Cruise the Zoo,” a limited-time, drive-thru fundraiser. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday from May 20 to May 31. The routes includes Asian Highlands, African Elephant Crossing and Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

Admission is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Reservations are scheduled for one-hour times slots. Guests will not be able to exit their vehicles during the event."

“While the zoo has been closed for over two months, our daily efforts to care for some of the world’s most endangered animals does not stop,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar, in a news release. “While we look forward to fully reopening the zoo to the community as soon as it is safe to do so, the Cruise the Zoo event will offer families a way to visit with our animals and support the zoo during this difficult time.”

You can make your reservation here.