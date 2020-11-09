Snag An $8 Pizza During Cleveland Pizza Week

It's the most wonderful time of the year... Cleveland Pizza Week.

Starting November 9-15th, you can snag an $8 pizza at participating locations, including Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 49th Street Tavern, Citizen Pie, Saucy Brew Works, The Wild Goose, and more. See all participating locations here.

In the spirit of giving, once you recieve four stamps on your Cleveland Pizza Week passport, you can enter to win $250 in gift cards.

But that's not all! Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go is also now underway with tons of deals on meals TO GO! The offer runs from Nov. 9-20. See the deals here.