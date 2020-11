A fan favorite is coming back to the Land.

Matthew Dellavedova has signed a one-year-deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One-year, minimum deal on Dellavedova's return to the Cavaliers, source tells ESPN https://t.co/2dzHpRBjXi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

Delly was first with the Cavs from 2013 to 2016. He then came back in 2018 after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.