Cleveland's "Sax Man" Has Passed Away

For years, you could hear the "Cleveland Sax Man," Maurice Reedus Jr., play his saxophone on the streets of downtown Cleveland.

Us downtown Clevelander's all came to know and love Maurice as the "Cleveland Sax Man," where he would play some tunes before and after Indians and Cavs games.

He reportedly died peacefully in his sleep. Maurice Reedus, Jr. was 65 years old.

We will miss his energy on Cleveland game days. May he rest in peace.