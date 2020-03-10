And here. We. Go.

Three people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Cuyahoga County. All three patients live outside the city of Cleveland. One couple tested postive after traveling to Egypt, and another after attending a conference in Washington D.C. All three are between ages 54-56.

All three are self-quarantined, along with others that have been in close contact with them. In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine has issues a state of emergency.

The state of emergency that I've declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response. #COVID19 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020

The State Health Department will hold another briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.