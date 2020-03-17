Pick Up Your Mood With Our Quaran-tunes

Hey there!

You may be bored while you are in quarantine due to COVID-19, and rightfully so.

But one thing us radio people know is that music has the power to lift your spirit (as well as make you cry... Lewis Capaldi).

So for your listening pleasure, we have put together a list of songs that will hopefully get you through these tough times.

RELATED: How To Pass The Time With Binge TV Shows, Books, Games

Happy sitting on the couch, hopefully these will make you get up and dance.

Jeremiah's picks

Video of Hot Shower

Video of twenty one pilots - Morph (Official Audio)

Video of Post Malone - Saint-Tropez (Official Video)

Jack's picks

Video of Rebelution - Courage To Grow

Video of Iration - Time Bomb

Video of Brett Dennen - Queen of the Westside

Morgan's picks

Video of OutKast - Hey Ya! (Video)

Video of Jonas Brothers - Greenlight (Lyrics)