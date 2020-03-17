Pick Up Your Mood With Our Quaran-tunes
Need some music to pick up your mood? We got you!
March 17, 2020
Hey there!
You may be bored while you are in quarantine due to COVID-19, and rightfully so.
But one thing us radio people know is that music has the power to lift your spirit (as well as make you cry... Lewis Capaldi).
So for your listening pleasure, we have put together a list of songs that will hopefully get you through these tough times.
Happy sitting on the couch, hopefully these will make you get up and dance.
Jeremiah's picks
Jack's picks
Morgan's picks