How Are Morgan And David Surviving COVID Travel Restrictions?

COVID sucks for everyone, I know. But being in a long term, long distance relationship in the middle of a global pandemic is one of the harder things I've experienced in life.

So how are David and I doing? What are we doing to keep our relationship strong while the pandemic rages on?

Before COVID, we had our entire year planned out. We wouldn't go four months without seeing each other. I was going to London in March, David was coming to Cleveland in July, and we were going to South Africa to meet his family in the fall. It was four days before I was set to fly to London when the travel ban hit, and as you know, things went downhill pretty quickly. It's now been almost seven months since I've seen my boyfriend of two and a half years... with no end in sight.

First of all I will say, our relationship is doing well. I think it is true that distance and time apart makes the heart grow fonder. It makes you reevaluate what you put your time and energy into. It makes you realize what REALLY matters in life. And when I feel like I am at my breaking point, wanting to cry my eyes out and not move off the couch all day, it's David who always reminds me that this too shall pass. He'll say it to me all the time, this WILL end, and when it does, being together is going to be THAT much sweeter.

So while I don't see the light of the end of the tunnel now, I know I will see it someday, and that's enough to get me through.