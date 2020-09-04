Crocker Park Announces Sixth Annual Food Truck Challenge

Do you love food? Yes. Do you love trucks? Uhm.. maybe? But we all love FOOD TRUCKS!

Crocker Park will host their sixth annual Food Truck Challenge sponsored by Serpentini of Westlake on Saturday, October 3 from 11am-4pm. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to participate and cast their votes for their favorites in the below categories virtually through an online voting system.

Categories include:

Fan's Best Overall

Best Looking Truck

Friendliest Truck

Along with local celebrities voting on the food trucks in the following categories:

Best on a Bun

Best in a Wrap

Best on a Plate

Best Veggie

Happiest Ending

Best Through a Straw

Judge's Best Overall

“Cleveland is a major foodie town, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate that then with the annual Food Truck Challenge sponsored by Serpentini of Westlake,” said Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing at Stark Enterprises. “The collaborative efforts of our local area food trucks and the community to support these local businesses and host some healthy competition is the perfect way to end another fantastic food truck season at Crocker Park!”

For more information, click here.