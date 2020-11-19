Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home Advisory in Effect
Here's what it means.
November 19, 2020
The Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory is now in effect, after 8,673 coronavirus cases total have been confirmed in the City of Cleveland.
“The pace of the spike outpaced our ramp-up in anticipation of another surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
Here’s what the advisory says:
- Stay at home to the “greatest extent possible”
- Leave home only for work, school, and essential needs
- Avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio
The order is effective through December 17th.