Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home Advisory in Effect

The Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory is now in effect, after 8,673 coronavirus cases total have been confirmed in the City of Cleveland.

“The pace of the spike outpaced our ramp-up in anticipation of another surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Here’s what the advisory says:

Stay at home to the “greatest extent possible”

Leave home only for work, school, and essential needs

Avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio

The order is effective through December 17th.