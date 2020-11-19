Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home Advisory in Effect

November 19, 2020
The Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory is now in effect, after 8,673 coronavirus cases total have been confirmed in the City of Cleveland.

“The pace of the spike outpaced our ramp-up in anticipation of another surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Here’s what the advisory says:

  • Stay at home to the “greatest extent possible”
  • Leave home only for work, school, and essential needs
  • Avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio

The order is effective through December 17th.

