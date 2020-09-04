Dairy Queen Launching Fall Candle Collection

If eating Dairy Queen blizzards isn't enough for you, now your homes can smell like ice cream too.

DQ announced it's Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection on Tuesday, which includes six four-ounce candles.

The smells include Pumpkin Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry, Caramel Apple Pie and others from its fall menu. The company is donating 100-percent of the 25 dollar price tag to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

You can order a DQ candle here.