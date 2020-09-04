Dairy Queen Launching Fall Candle Collection

It includes six four-ounce candles.

Dairy Queen

If eating Dairy Queen blizzards isn't enough for you, now your homes can smell like ice cream too.

DQ announced it's Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection on Tuesday, which includes six four-ounce candles.

Join our launch of the Fall BLIZZARD Treat Candle Collection, a set of six candle inspired by the NEW Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu. Order today, 9/3 at 3 PM ET, while supplies last from dqcandlecollection.com. 100% of the $25 purchase price will be donated to @CMNHospitals. Link in bio. #HappySmellsGood

The smells include Pumpkin Pie,  Choco Dipped Strawberry, Caramel Apple Pie and others from its fall menu. The company is donating 100-percent of the 25 dollar price tag to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

You can order a DQ candle here.

