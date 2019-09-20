Demi Lovato May Have A New Boyfriend

Ealier this week, Bachelor nation announced their next Bachelor - Peter Weber.

While some fans were ecstatic to see Pilot Pete take the lead role, others were crushed that fan-favorite, Mike Johnson, was left in the dust. But don't be too sad for Mike, he seems to be on to bigger and better things... like dating pop super star, Demi Lovato.

Lovato has been a fangirl of Mike Johnson since the beginning of the show.

She was avid in posting Instagram stories gushing over the Bachelorette contestant during Hannah B's season. Even saying her "mom already loves" him. So after some Instagram flirting, the pair did go on a date!

"They did go on a date and it's been going well," the insider told E! News, adding that they "seem to have a lot in common."

Johnson also sat down with E! News and played a game called "Chubby Bunny," where he spat his game at Lovato.

"This is what we need to do, OK? We need to go on a date, I'm gonna have some brownies, I'll get you chocolate chip cookies or something," Johnson said in his message to Lovato. "And we feed each other, while listening to some dope ass music."

I am heavily rooting for this couple.