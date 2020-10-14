Gov DeWine Signs Bill Approving To-Go Cocktails in Ohio Permanently

To-go cocktails are here to stay.

House Bill 669 was signed Tuesday by Govenor Mike DeWine, allowing bars, restaurants, small breweries, micro-distilleries and wineries to sell to-go alcoholic beverages. The law went into effect immediately, making Ohio the second state in the country to allow to-go cocktails.

While Ohioans were under the stay-at-home order in April, DeWine authorized establishments with liquor licenses to sell and deliver alcoholic drinks, with a two-drink limit. HB 669 added a few regulations to that order, as well as making it permanent. According to the new law, alcohol can only be sold to-go with the purchase of a meal. Establishments may only sell up to three drinks per meal.

Per Fox8, "HB 669 also permits establishments to allow on-site drinking in parking lots and other outdoor areas that are “immediately adjacent” to their premises."