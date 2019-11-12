Disney+ Streaming Service Available Today

It’s only November but it sure does feel like Christmas with the release of Disney+

Disney+ will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime in the streaming market. So, what can you expect from Disney+? All your favorite Walt Disney classics.. some examples of what you will find are…

All the classic, original Star Wars films

The X-Men animated series

Avatar

Avengers: Endgame

The first three Toy Story movies

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons

All your animated favorites such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more

The monthly subscription costs $6.99 or a yearly fee of $69.99.

Check out all the goods here!