Disney+ Streaming Service Available Today

November 12, 2019
Morgan

It’s only November but it sure does feel like Christmas with the release of Disney+

Disney+ will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime in the streaming market. So, what can you expect from Disney+? All your favorite Walt Disney classics.. some examples of what you will find are…

  • All the classic, original Star Wars films
  • The X-Men animated series
  • Avatar
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The first three Toy Story movies
  • All 30 seasons of The Simpsons
  • All your animated favorites such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more

The monthly subscription costs $6.99 or a yearly fee of $69.99.

Check out all the goods here!

