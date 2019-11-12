Disney+ Streaming Service Available Today
Check out all the things you can binge watch!
November 12, 2019
It’s only November but it sure does feel like Christmas with the release of Disney+
Disney+ will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime in the streaming market. So, what can you expect from Disney+? All your favorite Walt Disney classics.. some examples of what you will find are…
- All the classic, original Star Wars films
- The X-Men animated series
- Avatar
- Avengers: Endgame
- The first three Toy Story movies
- All 30 seasons of The Simpsons
- All your animated favorites such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more
The monthly subscription costs $6.99 or a yearly fee of $69.99.
Check out all the goods here!