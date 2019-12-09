Does OBJ Really Want Out Of Cleveland?

The rumor mill is swirling!

December 9, 2019
Morgan
OBJ

Getty Images By: Kirk Irwin

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Sports

There have been rumors, talk of rumors, and then more rumors when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr's future in Cleveland.

FOX Sports Reporter Jay Glazer is stirring the pot, saying he is confident that Beckham wants out. He claims the wide receiver has been telling opposing players and coaches "hey come get me."

This comes after some interestingly vague comments from OBJ himself in regards to his future in Cleveland.

"I couldn’t tell you what's going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it's something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out," he said at the time.

But her later went to Twitter to clarify his statement was taken out of context.

Only time will tell.

Tags: 
cleveland
football
Odell Beckham Jr
Browns
Cleveland Browns