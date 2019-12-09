Does OBJ Really Want Out Of Cleveland?

There have been rumors, talk of rumors, and then more rumors when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr's future in Cleveland.

FOX Sports Reporter Jay Glazer is stirring the pot, saying he is confident that Beckham wants out. He claims the wide receiver has been telling opposing players and coaches "hey come get me."

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

This comes after some interestingly vague comments from OBJ himself in regards to his future in Cleveland.

"I couldn’t tell you what's going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it's something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out," he said at the time.

But her later went to Twitter to clarify his statement was taken out of context.

Ok------... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz -- ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

Only time will tell.