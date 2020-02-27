eBay Pulls Kobe Bryant Memorial Merchandise

People started auctioning off items from Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

eBay has pulled all Kobe Bryant sale items from the 'Celebration of life Life' memorial.

Everything from ticket stubs to program booklets ended up being sold on the auction site after Monday's service.

Now the site is pulling all items down because it’s against their policy. In an email to one seller, eBay said, “We do not allow listings that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering." 

The policy does not prevent the sale of more traditional Kobe memorabilia – like autographs, jerseys, photos, etc – even though those items are in high demand now that Kobe is gone.

