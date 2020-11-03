Election Day Freebies and Deals

This particular election has been pretty stressful. You need some self care. And what's better than FREE self care? Literally nothing. Here's all the freebies and deals you can snag on election day.

Krispy Kreme: The donut shop is giving out one free original glazed donut to every customer, no strings attached. You can also pick up an ''I voted'' sticker in case you didn't get one when you voted.krispykreme.com

McDonald's: Wants you to try its new McCafé Bakery items. You can sample an apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll for free by simply purchasing a coffee in the McDonald's app. The deal is available today through Nov. 9

Wendy's: Customers can try one Classic Chicken Sandwich for free with any purchase via the Wendy's mobile app. The offer is good through Sunday.

Planet Fitness: Release some of that stressed out energy with a free workout and Hydro-Massage at a nearby Planet Fitness location. The offer is good from Election Day to Nov. 8.

DoorDash: DoorDash is offering $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 and above. Just enter the code VOTE at checkout.

LFYT: The rideshare service is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox with the promo code 2020VOTE

UBER: Use the in-app poll finding feature for a 50% discount on a roundtrip to and from your voting location, up to $7 each ride or $14 for the two rides.

Cleveland RTA: Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will provide free fares for all riders thanks to a grant from the Cleveland Foundation. The offer is good for all modes of transit, including bus, rail, and paratransit.

