The Emmys: Full List Of Winners

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards happened aired yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There were some major moments, including Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay Black actor to be nominated for and win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Patricia Arquette also gave a touching tribute to the LGBTQ community by honoring her late sister, Alexis Arquette. She called for equal rights for the transgender community during her acceptance speech for Support Actress in “The Act.” “I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted and so that we give them jobs,” she said. “They are human beings, let’s get rid of the bias that we have everywhere.”

Here’s a complete list of winners of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

Drama Series: “Game Of Thrones”

Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Limited Series: “Chernobyl”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Writing, Comedy Series: Episode 1, “Fleabag”

Directing, Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Directing, Limited Series Or TV Movie: Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Supporting Actor In a Limited Series Or Movie: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Writing, Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: “Chernobyl”

Lead Actor In A Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, “When The See Us”

TV Movie: “Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)”

Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Directing, Variety Series: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight”

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

Writing, Drama Series: “Succession”

Lead Actor In A Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Directing, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Lead Actress In a Drama Series, Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”