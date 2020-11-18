FDA Authorizes The First At-Home Covid Test

Another breakthrough moment in testing options for COVID-19.

If you are having trouble finding a walk or drive-up testing site, the FDA has given an emergency authorization for the first self-test that you can administer at home. And the best part, the results com in 30 minutes. The self-test is made by Lucira, and you have to get it by prescription.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it’s a great development. He says, "Making it possible for Americans to do their own rapid COVID-19 self-test at home by prescription is the latest addition to our constantly expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options.”

