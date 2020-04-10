It's Been One Month Of Coronavirus in the US

On March 10th, there were 712 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 27 deaths. Fast forward 30 days, the number of confirmed cases is 466,299 and 16,686 deaths in America alone. And while the trajectory models do not show that the U.S. has hit the peak yet, numbers continue to climb in the United States and the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 1,605,548 cases in the world with 95,808 deaths.

Ohio has 5,512 coronavirus cases and 213 deaths, but Ohio's practice in social distancing and self quarantining has drastically changed the trajectory in the state. At the beginning of the outbreak, Dr. Amy Acton predicted there would be 100,000 coronavirus cases in Ohio. This prediction was based on the percentage of people they believed would respond to social distancing guidelines. Because more people have complied with the guidelines, numbers in Ohio have been way down.

Keep it up, Ohio! We can get through it!