Floating Boat Cinema Is Coming To Cleveland

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused movie lovers everywhere to get creative. While most people aren't watching movies in cinemas, drive-in theaters have made a huge comeback. But why not watch a movie while floating around on Lake Erie?

Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, is bringing their Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide and will be making a stop in Cleveland this September. Where you can watch a movie on the water with seven of your closest family and friends.

According to Fox 8,

The aquatic theater will be in Cleveland Sept. 23 to Sept. 27. The location of the hasn’t been released, and the movies to be shown haven’t been announced.

Beyond Cinema is also stopping in Columbus and Cincinnati that same week.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to eight people. Tickets will require that the entire boat be purchased to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

See more details about the Floating Boat Cinema here.