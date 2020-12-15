Food Bank Donations Will Be Doubled on Tuesday, December 15th

If you donate to your local food bank on Tuesday, Dec. 15, your contribution will go twice as far. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank donations will be matched by private donors.

Normally, a $1 donation would provide four nutritious meals. But on Tuesday, Dec. 15th $1 will help provide eight meals to families in need this holiday season.

Local food banks have seen huge surges in the demand for emergency food since the pandemic began in March. Per WKYC, both agencies say that 30 percent of the families they have served during the pandemic are visiting a food program for the first time, meaning they never had to ask for free food before.

Here's how to help: