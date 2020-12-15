Food Bank Donations Will Be Doubled on Tuesday, December 15th
Contributions are more important than ever.
December 15, 2020
If you donate to your local food bank on Tuesday, Dec. 15, your contribution will go twice as far. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank donations will be matched by private donors.
Normally, a $1 donation would provide four nutritious meals. But on Tuesday, Dec. 15th $1 will help provide eight meals to families in need this holiday season.
Local food banks have seen huge surges in the demand for emergency food since the pandemic began in March. Per WKYC, both agencies say that 30 percent of the families they have served during the pandemic are visiting a food program for the first time, meaning they never had to ask for free food before.
Here's how to help:
- To support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, click here to make a donation, or call 216-535-2051 between 8:30 am and 5 pm. You may also mail a check to Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Rd. Cleveland OH 44110.
- To contribute to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, click here. You also may make a contribution by dialing 330-535-6900 between 4:30 am and 6:30 pm.