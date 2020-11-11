Dozens of Food Freebies To Celebrate Veterans Day

Today is Veteran's Day, a day to honor and celebrate the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. These deals are just a small token of gratitude to the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our nation.

Starbucks

The deal: Active service members and veterans can get a free cup of hot brewed coffee for Veterans Day.

Dunkin'

The deal: Members of the military past and present can grab a free donut today. No purchase is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries if you're a veteran or active-duty military personnel. You have to show proof of service, but you can get the meal to-go.

Wendy's

The deal: Active military and veterans get a free small breakfast combo as a thank you.

Red Lobster

The deal : Veterans, reservists, and active-duty members of the military can get a free appetizer or dessert when they show proof of service.

Logan's Roadhouse

The deal: All active-duty and retired military personnel can get a free meal off the American Roadhouse menu.

And there are plenty more where that came from. To see the full list of Veteran's Day freebies, click here. And another thank you to our veterans.