How To Stay Fit In Quarantine

If you're anything like me, you can only sit on the couch for so long... and by so long... that means about four hours. So what have I been doing to stay active while also trying to stay inside? A lot of YouTube and free app workouts.

My absoulte FAVORITE is a YouTuber named "Madfit." This YouTube channel has everything from warm ups and cool downs, full body workouts, stretches, cardio, and my personal favorite, song workouts. Madfit works out to a lot of Q104 songs! Some of my favorite song work outs are "Blinding Lights," "Yummy," and "Physical." Check them out below!

Video of Dua Lipa - Physical FULL BODY WORKOUT ROUTINE

Video of The Weeknd - Blinding Lights FULL BODY WORKOUT ROUTINE

Video of Justin Bieber - Yummy AB WORKOUT ROUTINE

If YouTube channels aren't your thing... check out these free workout apps!