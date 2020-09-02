Freeform Announces "31 Nights of Halloween" Lineup

Who is ready to watch "Hocus Pocus" 14 times in one month!?

Freeform is getting us mentally prepared for spooky season. The network has announced their "31 Nights of Halloween" programming lineup, and it. is. AWESOME.

Starting October 1st, classics like Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the fan-favorite witch comedy “Hocus Pocus” will air nightly leading up to Halloween. In fact, just what we need to get through 2020, “Hocus Pocus” will be airing 14 times throughout the month, and playing twice on Halloween.

Fans can also get ready to see “The Craft,” “Gremlins,” “Matilda,” “Scream,” “Casper,” “The Addams Family,” “Corpse Bride,” and three “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

Check out the full schedule here.