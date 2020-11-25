Gov DeWine Says First COVID-19 Vaccines In Ohio By Dec. 15th

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the coronavirus vaccine could be in Ohio by December 15th.

In a press conference yesterday, he said "I was on the phone yesterday along with other governors and the White House, and the people who are organizing the vaccine, and it looks like around Dec. 15 we will get our first batch."

According to WKYC, first rounds of the vaccine will most likely go to healthcare providers and the people most at risk for contracting the virus, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Gov DeWine says plans are still being made in regards to dispersing the vaccine, but it will head out in batches. DeWine said he will have more information on distribution as we get closer to December 15th.