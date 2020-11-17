Gov DeWine Says No Shutdown, Planning A ‘Slowdown’ for Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday instead of a second shutdown in Ohio, he is planning a 'slowdown.'

“Instead of shutting down, we have to slow down,” he said. “We have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions in what we are doing.”

DeWine did not specify what that means at this time, but did say he opposes a second shutdown similar to the one we had in March.

“We don’t want to shut this state down,” DeWine said. “That has ramifications for mental health, it has ramifications for more drug addiction, overdoses. I mean, all these things go up when you shut the state down. And we do not want to do that."

A formal announcement will come today during one of his coronavirus briefings.

“We’re looking for a way, and we’ll have an announcement tomorrow (Tuesday),” DeWine said. “We’re looking at a way to allow people to work, to keep kids in school, to protect our elderly in nursing homes. But to do that, we have to change what we do. We have to pull back some.”

So what does that mean exactly? As you heard Gov DeWine say last week, this mainly applies to social gatherings such as weddings, funerals, parties, etc. The new mandates include the following.

No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets and no self-serve bar areas permitted.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages.

No more than 10 people should be seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

SOURCE: Fox8