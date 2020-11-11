Governor DeWine To Address Ohio As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a statewide address tonight at 5:30 p.m.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state. Ohio reported a new record-high yesterday with 6,508 positive cases. The current positivty rate is about 10%.

Per WKYC,

On Monday, DeWine brought together several state health leaders, including his incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, for a briefing with the media. The message was that coronavirus cases are continuing to spike at an alarming rate.

"We are seeing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio," Vanderhoff stated. "Today, we are better prepared with PPE and physical capacity, but what we're seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing."

You can watch Monday's briefing below.