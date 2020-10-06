Gov Mike DeWine Allowing 12,000 Fans At Next Browns Game

Ohio Govenor Mike DeWine is granting a reuqest from the Cleveland Browns to double the capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both the Browns and the Bengals were limited to 6,000 fans for their first two homegames, 1,500 fans per side. Limited occupancy was a measure put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox8,

"Inside FirstEnergy Stadium, fans sat in small pods with seats zip-tied around them to help with social distancing. The team implemented new cleaning protocols and on-site temperature checks. Masks are required for all guests ages 10 and older."

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the new order allows 12,000 fans inside FirstEnergy stadium, with protocols as follows..

Additional seating sections and concourse walkways will be opened to accommodate more spectators while ensuring that 6-foot social distancing protocols are maintained.

Spectators will be directed to enter the stadium using the designated entrance that is closest to their assigned seat.

Spectators will be grouped in “pods” of predominantly two to four people with no grouping larger than six individuals who are all members of the same party/group.

Will follow the same operating standards and plans outlined in the original Cleveland Browns’ Responsible Restart Plan.

Will coordinate/cooperate with Cleveland Department of Public Health to allow its representative(s) to be onsite during each game to assess compliance, how the team’s spectator plan worked and whether any modifications are needed.

The Browns face the Indianapolis Colts at home this Sunday. Kick-off is at 4:25 pm.

Source: Fox8 News