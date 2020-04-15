Governor DeWine Says Ohio Peak Could Come Sunday

In yesterday's 2 p.m. Wine with DeWine, Ohioans caught a bit of hope.

Fov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio could see the Coronavirus peak on Sunday, with 1,607 estimated new cases that day. The peak assumes strict social distancing. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said that the peak is starting to look like a plateau, and the state has flattened the curve.

"I think we’re going to stay flat for a while, is what I’m predicting, and we’ll slowly hopefully start to go partway down,” Acton said. “We basically have flattened the curve, and what we’re seeing is almost an imperceptible peak, meaning we picture a peak being a point. And what we’re seeing in our numbers of actual cases -- so our reality -- is looking like it’s flattened."

“Thank God the numbers are better than the model, that’s No. 1," DeWine said. “No. 2... modeling is an attempt at some prediction, based on information they have at that time.”

Accordind to the Ohio Department of Health, 324 have died from coronavirus In Ohio and 7,280 people are infected.

Keep it up Ohio! Your cooperation is making a difference!