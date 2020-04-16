Greater Cleveland Food Bank Holds Second Food Distribution At Muni Lot

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hosting another drive thru food distribution at the Muni Lot in downtown Cleveland today, April 16th, from 2 - 5 p.m. The pantry will distribute fresh produce and shelf-stable products.

The food bank said anyone attending the distribution must cooperate with the following guidelines:

No walk up clients.

This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food.

Due to safety concerns, we are REQUIRING that your trunk is empty.

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal

In general all other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

All in attendance must register at www.WeFeedCLE.org. Once registered, you will be given a number. You must bring the registered number with you. Anyone who needs help registering can call the food bank at 216-738-2067.